C J Advisory Inc. Has $13.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

C J Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up 7.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $113.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

