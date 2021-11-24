Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CBT stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. 4,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cabot by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cabot by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

