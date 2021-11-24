Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.88.

CBT traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. 4,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,400. Cabot has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cabot by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cabot by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

