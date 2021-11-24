California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Epizyme in the second quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Epizyme by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Epizyme by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Epizyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $372.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

