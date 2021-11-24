California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of MRC Global worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 9.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.53. MRC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

