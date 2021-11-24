California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Surmodics worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $327,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,292 shares of company stock worth $748,477 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.39 million, a P/E ratio of 159.17 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

