California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 55.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.