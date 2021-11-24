California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $1.09 Million in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canoo by 504.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $108,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canoo stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Canoo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.