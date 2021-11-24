California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $1.05 Million Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $781.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.