Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS HITIF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. High Tide has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.89.
High Tide Company Profile
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.