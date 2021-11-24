Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HITIF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. High Tide has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

