Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

PKG stock opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

