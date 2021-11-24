Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVN opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

