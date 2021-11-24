Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $169.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

