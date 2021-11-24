Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,750 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.68. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.