Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

