Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

NYSE GHY opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

