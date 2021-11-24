Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 87,971.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,790 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

