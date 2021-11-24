CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

CarGurus stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,757 shares of company stock worth $22,943,136 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

