Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

CSL opened at $238.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $243.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,381,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 172.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

