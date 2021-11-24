Carnival Co. & plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($6.71) Per Share (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.71) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

