Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 548,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,558,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,734,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

CARR opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

