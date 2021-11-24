Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

