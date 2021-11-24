CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 259,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $760.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. CBTX has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CBTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 208.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in CBTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CBTX by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.