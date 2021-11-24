CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 49,909 shares.The stock last traded at $30.52 and had previously closed at $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBTX)

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

