Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $561,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

