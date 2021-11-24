Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 268.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

NYSE:CEPU opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.61 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.