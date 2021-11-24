Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 67 ($0.88) on Monday. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 39.84 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 69.82 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.28.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

