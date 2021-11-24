Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 14th total of 482,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

CPWHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

