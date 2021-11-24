Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Trading Up 1.7%

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQU)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.