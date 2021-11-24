Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vapotherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vapotherm by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vapotherm by 38.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $538.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -1.34.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,195 shares of company stock worth $444,776. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

