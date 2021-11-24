Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avid Bioservices worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after purchasing an additional 548,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after acquiring an additional 163,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 541,247 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,895 shares of company stock valued at $249,481. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDMO opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.05 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDMO. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

