Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in First Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

