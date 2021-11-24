Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SmileDirectClub worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 499,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.73. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

