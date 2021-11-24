Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $600.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.