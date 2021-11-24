Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.91 Million in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,136,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,950,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,466.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

