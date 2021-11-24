Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Gap Down to $112.75

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.75, but opened at $108.05. Chase shares last traded at $110.26, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Chase’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $312,210. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chase by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chase by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

