Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$13.97, with a volume of 5374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHW shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 40.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total transaction of C$71,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,095,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,649,682.72. Also, Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,218. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $543,124.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.