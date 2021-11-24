CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 465 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,971,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.46.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.