CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,909 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,686. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $161.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

