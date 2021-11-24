CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

