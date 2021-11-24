CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

