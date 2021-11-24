CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

