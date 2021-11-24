CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Man Group plc raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.