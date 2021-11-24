China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 497,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 180,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,611. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $34.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

