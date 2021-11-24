Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

