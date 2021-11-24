Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.81. Chindata Group shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 12,232 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

