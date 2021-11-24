Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $153.03

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.03 and last traded at $150.37, with a volume of 235183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.86.

CHH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,603 shares of company stock worth $2,334,212. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

