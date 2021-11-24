Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Shares Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI) shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27). 2,932,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.46.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile (LON:MERI)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.