CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.86 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.07.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

