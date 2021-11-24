CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

